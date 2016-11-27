Rob Kardashian’s Arthur George Socks Almost Sold Out Amid Rivalry With Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits

Courtesy of Instagram

Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been squaring off in a fashion and beauty brand rivalry, thanks to his Arthur George sock line and her Lip Kit collection, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. But, now that precious baby Dream is in the picture, it looks like he’s giving her a run for her money!

Rob Kardashian, 29, is fully aware that his sister Kylie Jenner, 19, is already an entrepreneur with her own high-selling Lip Kit line, but that’s given him even more of an incentive to step up his business game. With the holidays now here, he’s been offering festive Arthur George Socks with the message “Santa Baby.” And of course, after his precious daughter Dream Kardashian wore the socks on Instagram on Nov. 25, they’re almost sold out! “The best thing Rob could have done for his business is let Dream model those precious socks,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s an instant hit! He’s getting orders through the roof and told Blac Chyna he thinks that the socks are going to sell out like faster than Kylie’s lip kits.” Wow!

Kylie isn’t slowing down either as she’s currently building a cosmetics empire, having recently collaborated with her older sister, Khloe Kardashian on the Koko Kollection! Fans were so obsessed with the colors, that the product literally sold out within six minutes. The collection contains 3 matte lipsticks and 1 gloss that come in a gorgeous gold bottle that’s packed in a cute box for $40. Not long before that, the reality star also announced her holiday line-up, a white stocking featuring several themed hues including two new lip colors named Angel and Vixen.

Meanwhile, Rob has also been keeping up with his work endeavors. Our source concluded, “Rob’s hoping the site doesn’t crash because people have been loving it ever since he posted that adorable video of Dream. Rob couldn’t be happier in life. He’s engaged. Baby’s here. His business is picking up. He’s winning!” She did look cuter than ever in those red and white socks. For obvious reasons, Kylie and Rob have nothing to worry about, since they’ve both got it going on!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Arthur George socks and Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits? Let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.