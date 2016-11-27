Melania Trump Vs. Michelle Obama’s Most Stylish Looks — Vote For Your Fave

It’s a battle of the First Ladies! As Melania Trump prepares to head to the White House as First Lady after Michelle Obama’s 8-year reign, it’s time to remember their best looks to date. Plus, vote for the most stylish First Lady now!

Michelle, 52, has been the queen of style over the past 8 years. There’s not a look that Michelle hasn’t rocked. The First Lady most recently stunned on the cover of Vogue. She channeled her inner Olivia Pope in a crisp white dress and looked absolutely flawless.

At her last U.S. state dinner as First Lady in Oct. 2016, Michelle wowed in her best look to date. Her rose gold Atelier Versace gown was absolute perfection. She looked like a golden goddess! At another state dinner, Michelle dazzled in a beautiful white gown designed by Brandon Maxwell. Michelle also rocked a number of amazing looks on the 2016 campaign trail. She can do no wrong!

Melania, 46, hasn’t even stepped foot into the White House, but she’s already giving Michelle a run for her money. While campaign for now president-elect Donald Trump during election season, Melania slayed in a number of pantsuit. Instead of a traditional dress, Melania opted for an elegant white jumpsuit by Ralph Lauren that cost $4000.

She slayed in a number of different looks on the campaign trail. From sophisticated dresses to tight skirts, Melania wasn’t afraid to try anything.

For Donald and the Trump family’s 60 Minutes interview after the election, Melania wowed in a radiant red dress. It was simple and chic. During her exciting trip to the White House to meet with Michelle, Melania kept things simple in a black dress. We can’t wait to see what Melania wears when she becomes First Lady! She’s going to follow in Michelle’s footsteps and be a First Lady fashionista!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is best dressed? Let us know!

