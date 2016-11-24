Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Indianapolis Colts Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Happy Turkey Day! The Pittsburgh Steelers will celebrate Thanksgiving far away from Steel City, as they’ll travel to play the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 24. A football game is the best way to end the holiday so click to watch.

With families gathered to enjoy seconds of turkey, mashed potatoes and more Thanksgiving traditions, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be chomping on pigskins. Ben Roethlisberger, 34, looks to lead his squad to a delicious victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Yet, don’t expect the Colts’ hospitality too extend to the gridiron, as they won’t just roll over for the Steelers. It’s going to be an epic clash that’s set for 8:30 PM ET. Don’t miss a second!

While it’s a bummer that the Steelers will be away from home during the holiday, Ben isn’t too sad. After all, he’s very successful when he plays against Indiana’s team. In the two games he played against them in 2014-15, he went 64-for-88 passes, scoring 888 yards and 10 touchdowns, according to ESPN. With numbers like that (including no interceptions) it’s no surprise that the Steelers won both games.

“When he’s on, he’s on,” Pittsburgh guard David DeCastro, 26, said ahead of the game. “Not too many guys better than him. The ball’s coming out quick, not thinking, receivers are getting open. Kind of one of those things when everything is rolling. Ben gets in the zone, it’s contagious.”

The Colts are struggling to feel thankful during this game, because their quarterback Andrew Luck, 27, was put in the concussion protocol ahead of the game. He suffered the injury over Indy’s 24-17 win against the Tennessee Titans, according to CBS Sports. Andrew didn’t participate in a light walk-through on Nov. 21, with backups Scott Tolzien, 29, and Stephen Morris, 24, practicing instead.

With this game expected to be a shootout, having Luck ride the bench due to a concussion may spell doom for Indy before this game even starts. Considering both teams are 5-5, a loss could ultimately end any hopes for a run at the Playoffs. Yikes.

