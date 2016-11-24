Barron Trump: Rosie O’Donnell Asks Whether He’s Autistic & Twitter Erupts In Outrage

Uh oh! Rosie O’Donnell has caused a fury of outrage for questioning if new First Son Barron Trump could be autistic. Keep reading for her shocking claims that has the Twittersphere in an uproar!
If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s the ongoing feud between Rosie O’Donnell, 54, and her nemesis President-Elect Donald Trump, 70. She’s escalated things between the two by posing the question on her Twitter that the tycoon’s youngest on Barron, 10, could be autistic. She posed a link to a seven minute YouTube video about the youth and wrote, “Barron Trump Autistic? if so – what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic.” As a result, she created a firestorm of controversy.
The video in question is a montage that shows Barron and questions things like his body movement, the way he walks and how he doesn’t appear to like being touched and claims that those are symptoms of autism. Rosie uses it to imply that if Barron is autistic, it would be a great opportunity to raise awareness of the condition. But many are taking her comments to be completely unfound and inflammatory, especially after Fox News’ Sean Hannity pointed out her tweet on his Nov. 23 telecast.
Rosie was hit with comments that she’s a “Fat disgusting pig” which Donald so famously called her, while others said she was simply nothing more than a giant bully for going after a 10-year-old boy who is clearly uncomfortable with his newfound national spotlight. The video she shared even includes moments of Barron onstage during his dad’s Nov. 9 acceptance speech were he was seen looking tired and drowsy and claims his facial movements indicated he could be autistic. Needless to say, the Twittersphere has exploded with rage.
