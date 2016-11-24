Barron Trump: Rosie O’Donnell Asks Whether He’s Autistic & Twitter Erupts In Outrage

AP Images

Uh oh! Rosie O’Donnell has caused a fury of outrage for questioning if new First Son Barron Trump could be autistic. Keep reading for her shocking claims that has the Twittersphere in an uproar!

If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s the ongoing feud between Rosie O’Donnell, 54, and her nemesis President-Elect Donald Trump, 70. She’s escalated things between the two by posing the question on her Twitter that the tycoon’s youngest on Barron, 10, could be autistic. She posed a link to a seven minute YouTube video about the youth and wrote, “Barron Trump Autistic? if so – what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic.” As a result, she created a firestorm of controversy.

Barron Trump Autistic? if so – what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic https://t.co/Acgy1Qxyqi via @YouTube — Rosie (@Rosie) November 22, 2016

The video in question is a montage that shows Barron and questions things like his body movement, the way he walks and how he doesn’t appear to like being touched and claims that those are symptoms of autism. Rosie uses it to imply that if Barron is autistic, it would be a great opportunity to raise awareness of the condition. But many are taking her comments to be completely unfound and inflammatory, especially after Fox News’ Sean Hannity pointed out her tweet on his Nov. 23 telecast.

Rosie was hit with comments that she’s a “Fat disgusting pig” which Donald so famously called her, while others said she was simply nothing more than a giant bully for going after a 10-year-old boy who is clearly uncomfortable with his newfound national spotlight. The video she shared even includes moments of Barron onstage during his dad’s Nov. 9 acceptance speech were he was seen looking tired and drowsy and claims his facial movements indicated he could be autistic. Needless to say, the Twittersphere has exploded with rage.

Being a mom of a 19-year-old son with Asperger's, this really made me ill, @Rosie. @realDonaldTrump was right about you. #NastyWoman https://t.co/HwpPHbIJMh — ✨Michelle✨ (@mrntweet2) November 22, 2016

SHAMELESS! Rosie O'Donnell Goes After Donald Trump's 10-Year Old Son | The Sean Hannity Show https://t.co/e45zgdBSld — Michael (@Koxinga8) November 24, 2016

Liberal Bully Rosie O'Donnell Pushes "Health Rumors" About Trump's Ten-Year-Old Son https://t.co/CZKtkSt0MM — Rep. Steven Smith (@RepStevenSmith) November 23, 2016

Trump was right again .Someone tell Megyn Kelly right away.Rosie O`donnell really is a "Fat disgusting Pig" to go after a 10 yr old child. — Doug Lewis (@umpire43) November 23, 2016

First she attacks Melania for posing nude, now she targets Trump's 10 year old son. Stay classy, Rosie. https://t.co/gflrtK16yu — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 23, 2016

.@Rosie what are you doing? Have you left America yet? This is trash!! You're mad at Trump..Leave the child out of it…! #wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/taQ2XpQAIH — FLeW🇺🇸 (@Flewbys) November 23, 2016

Rosie is a SICK woman. Now going after Trumps youngest son. Wow! How low can you go Rosie? pic.twitter.com/08cTXCYh35 — JP MOORE (REAL) (@Democrat_4Trump) November 23, 2016

@Rosie @YouTube that's fucking sick Rosie even for you — Underground network (@knightsofcali) November 22, 2016

I can't believe this? Elites have the power to bully and destroy a ten year old child?! Why stoop so low? #DonaldTrump #Thanksgiving #rosie https://t.co/3Rl2oWurAk — Sophie (@sweetsaying4) November 24, 2016

Rosie O'Donnell attacks Trump's 10 year old son with accusations of autism, and liberals are still wondering why they lost the election? — Bruce Livingston (@bruce755) November 24, 2016

