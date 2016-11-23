Rihanna In Rebound Romance With Ex Travis Scott After Drake Breaks Her Heart

Drake who?! Rihanna has already moved on from her latest breakup from the rapper — and she’s rebounding with another famous ex, according to a new report. What do you think of RiRi and Travis Scott heating things up again?!

Before rekindling her on-off romance with Drake, 30 this summer, Rihanna, 28, was dating Travis Scott, 24, for most of 2016. And now that the Drake relationship has fizzled out again, she’s reportedly trying things out again with Travis!

“They have been hanging out every change they get,” an insider tells Life & Style. “Travis was mad at Rihanna for giving Drake another chance. He told her that he thought Drake was never good enough for her. But now he has definitely forgiven her.”

We’ll never forget when Drake publicly declared his love for Rihanna at the 2016 VMAs, and in the weeks following the show, the two were inseparable. As always, though, the love didn’t last long, and they ended things less than two months later. At that time, Travis was reportedly caught sneaking into RiRi’s New York City hotel, too!

“She’s never stopped having feelings for Travis,” the mag reports. “She loves that he gets her edginess and that they have a shared love of late-night partying and strip clubs.”

But given the 28-year-old’s history with Drizzy, it’s safe to say that another reconciliation for those two is never off the table — they’ve been on and off for YEARS. For now, if Rihanna and Travis are hanging out, it certainly seems like it’s just for fun, but who knows what could happen! The singer’s tour just ended earlier this fall, so she has a lot of free time coming up, after all.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Rihanna should be with? Are you surprised she may have reunited with Travis?