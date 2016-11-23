‘Teen Wolf’ Dropped A Huge Hint To Stiles’ Name & You Might Have Missed It

After years of waiting, it finally looks like we’re going to find out Stiles’ first name! Executive producer Jeff Davis confirmed in an all-new interview that the final moment in the episode was definitely a clue about Stiles’ first name. Let’s break down what’s going on.

In last minutes of the Nov. 22 episode, Lydia’s subconscious tries to tell her something important and she writes the same word over and over again: Mischief. The words form one larger word: Stiles. Jeff Davis revealed that the word “mischief” means something when it comes to Stiles’ first name.

“It’s a clue, it’s a definite clue,” he told our sister site TVLine. “That word was not chosen randomly.”

This is a huge clue to the big Stiles mystery. Stiles’ first name has been kept a secret since the show started, with only a few hints dangled here and there over the course of the past 6 seasons. In season 5, we learned that Stiles’ first name starts with an “M.”

The new hint about Stiles’ first name comes after Stiles was taken away by the Ghost Riders in the season 6 premiere and erased from existence. In this new reality, Stiles’ mom is alive! That was a twist no one saw coming. Stilinski and Mrs. Stilinski shared a sweet moment in the Nov. 22 episode. The reason for Stiles’ mother’s death is still under wraps, with many believing she died while giving birth to Stiles.

If and when Stilinski remembers his son, will Mrs. Stilinski just disappear?! Will Stilinski have to relive the heartbreaking of losing his wife all over again? Can’t Stiles and Sheriff Stilinski just live happily ever after?

Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Stiles’ first name is? Let us know your thoughts and theories below!