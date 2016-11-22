Justin Bieber Felt Threatened: Why He Had To Punch Fan — Watch Video

Justin Bieber stunned us when he was caught on camera punching a fan in Barcelona on Nov. 22, but now a source explains EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com why he felt like he had no choice. We have all the details, right here.

Justin Bieber, 22, has been doing some questionable things lately, but one thing has always remained true: he loves his fans with all his heart. So we were shocked on Nov. 22 to see that he punched a fan in Barcelona, Spain so hard that the guy was gushing blood out of his mouth! However, this was no random attack on Justin’s part.

“Justin felt threatened and reacted in the best way he thought possible,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t want to hurt his fans obviously but he thought the fan overstayed his welcome throwing his hand in his face and Justin had to protect himself.”

We have to agree with Justin there. In the video you can clearly see the fan reaching into Justin’s moving vehicle and grabbing at his shirt, which would honestly freak us out too. Justin has said in the past that his interactions with fans sometimes leave him feeling “depressed,” and he doesn’t like when people just grab him or take his picture. This situation was the epitome of that.

Now that he’s facing backlash from fans for hitting the guy in Spain, does he wish he controlled his anger better? “He feels justified doing it and would probably do it again if he felt threatened,” the insider explained. Fair enough! You always have to protect yourself, but we hope Justin doesn’t find himself in that situation again.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Justin was justified in hitting the fan? Share all of your thoughts on the situation with us!