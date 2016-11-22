Blake Shelton Forbids Gwen Stefani From Listening To Miranda Lambert’s New Album

REX/Shutterstock

Wait, what is going on here? Apparently Blake Shelton isn’t comfortable with letting Gwen Stefani listen to Miranda Lambert’s new album. Get the full details on why Blake doesn’t want Gwen to hear his ex’s songs, right after the jump!

Gwen Stefani is “obsessing” over Miranda Lambert‘s new album, according to In Touch magazine. “But she hasn’t listened to it yet because Blake [Shelton] is currently living at her house in Beverly Hills while he’s taping The Voice in LA and he has a rule that Miranda [Lambert]’s music isn’t played — ever,” a source told In Touch. Whoa! What kind of mandate is that! Kinda controlling on Blake’s end, don’t you think?

Sure, we understand that Blake may not ever want to hear the sound of his ex’s voice, let alone songs she sings that might relate to him, but it seems out of line to keep Gwen from being able to listen to whatever she wants. The 47-year-old pop singer surely understands what it is like to go through a horrible divorce like Blake did, after what she went through with her ex Gavin Rossdale. But that doesn’t mean the 40-year-old country singer should be able to dictate what she can do in her own home.

We absolutely love Blake and Gwen and want nothing more for them than to be a happy couple (especially because we’re literally dying for them to get engaged)! But part of being a happy couple is respecting each other. So Blake should probably lighten up about Gwen’s listening habits, while Gwen could still respect Blake’s feelings about having to listen to Miranda’s album. We mean, it’s not like he has to be around when she plays it!

