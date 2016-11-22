Gigi Hadid Apologizes For Melania Trump Impression: There Was ‘No Bad Intent’

REX/Shutterstock

It was all in good fun, guys! After Gigi Hadid was ripped apart for her impression of Melania Trump at the AMAs, the supermodel took to Twitter to issue an apology and explain her side of things. Check out her sweet note here!

Gigi Hadid, 21, was way out of her comfort zone when she hosted the American Music Awards alongside Jay Pharoah on Nov. 20, but she went full-speed ahead with what the writers had planned for her — even if it meant making an offensive joke or two! The Internet totally blew up when she impersonated Melania Trump, 46, at the beginning of the show, and it’s gotten so bad, that the 21-year-old wrote a handwritten apology.

“I was honored to host the AMAs last night and to work with some of the most respected writers in the business,” Gigi explained. “I removed or changed anything in the script that I felt took the joke too far, and whether or not you choose to see it, what remained was done in good humor and with no bad intent. I too have been the center of a nationally televised comedy skit that poked fun at my actions, and was able to find the humor in it. I believe Melania understands show business and the way shows are written and run. I apologize to anyone that I offended and have only the best wishes fo our country.”

Considering Melania has already gotten a ton of flack in the media — not to mention all the jokes centered around her husband, Donald Trump — it’s likely she’s not too worried about a little impression at the AMAs. Plus, Gigi kind of nailed it, didn’t she?!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Gigi’s impression of Melania? Do you think she should have to apologize?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.