Miranda Lambert & Blake Shelton Divorce: Why She May Never Open Up About Split

If you want to hear Miranda Lambert’s side of her divorce from Blake Shelton, be prepared to listen to her new album. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how she may never publicly discuss what went down during the former couple’s devastating split.

Miranda Lambert, 33, just dropped her sixth studio album on Nov. 18, but so far she hasn’t said a peep in the press about her painful 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton, 40, and she’s making sure it stays that way. “Never say never, but she wants to move on with her career, her relationship and she doesn’t want to harp on a bad moment in her life. She want to avoid it as much as possible,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want it to be a constant conversation because if she brings it up, then Blake will have to retort and it will never end.” Well, with as much as he likes to talk, we definitely can’t fault Miranda for that!

With Miranda’s soul-searching songwriting skills, The Weight of These Wings definitely has some personal songs about her heartbreak on it, but she wants to let her music do the talking for her and not discuss her divorce in person. “She wants to be over with it, it hurts thinking about it because what she had with Blake was amazing and the fact that it ended the way it did is sad and she doesn’t want to think about it,” our source continues.

“It was a part of her past that wasn’t good, so in her mind she doesn’t want to always return to it and think about it,” our insider adds. Aww, poor thing! We totally understand why revisiting the heartbreak of her divorce is something she wants to avoid.

It sounds like Miranda is doing the exact opposite of what her ex Blake and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47, did when releasing their 2016 albums. They were so gushy about their hot relationship and how their divorces led to them finding each other and inspired their new music. For Miranda, it had to have been so painful to listen to them go on and on about their love while doing their respective promotional efforts. Even though the “Vice” singer has gone on to a healthy new romance with Anderson East, 28, she’s letting her music do the talking about her love life.

HollywoodLifers, have you bought Miranda’s new album yet? What do you think of it?

