Oakland Raiders Vs. Houston Texans Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The NFL goes international again, with the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans heading south of the border to play week 11 in Mexico City. We can expect a rousing game when the teams square off on Monday Night Football Nov. 21, so keep reading for the live stream details.

It’s a battle of two of the AFC’s best going head to head live from Mexico City, as the 7-2 Oakland Raiders take on the AFC South leading Houston Texans. The Silver and Black are having their best season in ages, and are rested and coming off a bye week following a decisive and powerful win over their divisional archenemy the Denver Broncos. We’ll see how both of these teams can handle playing in the thin air at 7,200 feet of altitude at Estadio Azteca, so tune in at 8:30pm EST on Nov. 21 to catch the game online. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE RAIDERS VS. TEXANS GAME VIA LIVE STREAM.

This will be the first NFL game played in Mexico since 2005, and the teams understand the more dangerous climate down there. The Texans sent out a memo to players warning them “DO NOT leave the hotel,” and told them to avoid bringing expensive jewelry, large amounts of cash and advised against using ATMs.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, 25, is having a standout 2016, leading the team’s explosive offense. That’s something not lost on Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, 23, who said before the game, “We’ve got to get out there and be physical and stop the run. They’re a good running team and have got a lot of key players on the outside. Also we’ve just got to play well all around with defense.” He also gets to square off with Khalil Mack, 25, downplaying their rivalry saying, “It’s what the fans make of it. We’re trying to get the same job accomplished, winning games with our team and play well.”

Oakland totally needs a win in their insanely competitive AFC West race, where they’re one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs and are tied with Denver. Every game counts for them from here on out this season, so we’re sure they’re really going to bring it to the Texans.

