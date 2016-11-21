Zach & Tori Roloff: ‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Expecting 1st Child Together

Courtesy of Instagram

Zach & Tori Roloff are about to be parents! The ‘Little People, Big World’ stars announced the exciting pregnancy news on Nov. 21 in the CUTEST way and we could not be more thrilled for the happy couple. See their adorable pics here and find out when baby Roloff is expected to arrive!

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff had some BIG news for their fans on Nov. 21! The two revealed via a video on TLC that they are expecting their first child together, and we can only imagine how psyched the two must be about starting a family together. “We have some really exciting news to share with all of you,” Zach, who is a dwarf, teased in the clip before wife Tori excitedly exclaimed, “We’re having a baby!” Aw!

Tori and I are so excited to finally share the secret! We are expecting! Can't wait for this crazy adventure! Neither can #inspectorsullivan ! #zandtpartyofthree A photo posted by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Nov 21, 2016 at 7:11am PST

But even better, Tori and Zach also took to Instagram to share the news, each posting adorable pics of the two of them! Including their dog in one sweet snapshot, Zach wrote, “Tori and I are so excited to finally share the secret! We are expecting! Can’t wait for this crazy adventure! Neither can #inspectorsullivan!”

Sharing a photo of her own, the mom-to-be wrote, “Guess what… 💗💙 Zach and I are SO excited to FINALLY tell you guys the news! Thank you so much already for the love and support we have received! This is going to be one fun adventure!” next to a pic of her and Zach holding up a series of sonograms. Across the screen it reads, “Coming May 2017.”

And while it hasn’t been announced yet if Zach and Tori are expecting a boy or girl, this child will be the first grandbaby for Zach’s parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, who are also featured on the TLC show. Just like Zach, the former couple are dwarfs, but their other three children are not dwarfs.

“I’m super curious to know if it’s going to be a dwarf baby or not,” Zach told TLC cameras. But either way the expectant parents are so excited to start a fam of their own! “I walked into the house and she had written it on a notepad that she was practicing her calligraphy, so I was reading through this,” Zach recalled of when Tori told him the big news.

“On the last page, she wrote, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ and I skipped right over it. Then she said, ‘Wait, hey, you missed it!’ Then she pulled it back and I read it.” How cute is THAT? Congrats again, you two!

