Taylor Swift Sends Drake Some Love After His Hysterical Apple Music Commercial

Priceless! After Drake’s hilarious 2016 AMAs parody of Taylor Swift’s Apple Music commercial, the singer had nothing but love for him making fun of her epic exercise fail. We’ve got Swifty’s sweet response, right here!

One of the unexpected highlights of the 2016 AMAs was when Taylor Swift‘s new bestie Drake, 30, did a parody of her now infamous Apple Music ad where she jammed to “Jumpman” by Drizzy and Future, 33. He decided to return the favor by doing a heavy lifting workout to Taylor’s “Bad Blood,” where he jammed out boasting “oh yeah!” as he put down his weights to do a fun dance in front of his mirror, only until he had weightlifting disaster similar to Taylor’s treadmill face plant.

“YES @ Drake # drakevsbenchpress,” the songstress responded on her Twitter with a replay of the hilarious parody. She also included a big thumbs up and an arm-curling muscle emoji for good measure. Since these guys are two of Apple Music’s most popular artists, we know they had to be in on the joke well ahead of time. It was a great promotion for the streaming service, as well as a chance for us to remember what funny sides they’re capable of showing.

Drizzy went completely full-throttle in his parody, mouthing all the lyrics and putting on a dance show that was even more epic that his “Hotline Bling” video. After he was done watching himself in the mirror laying it all out to “Bad Blood”‘s chorus, he headed over to the bench press to keep working out. Only just like in Tay’s commercial, the music got the better of him. While she danced so hard she face planted on a treadmill, Drake had problems lifting, and couldn’t get his arms to raise his weights above his chest. They came crashing down, almost pinning him before he rolled off the bench to keep from getting crushed.

