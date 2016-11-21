Camila Cabello’s Golden Goddess Look At AMAs — Copy Exact Makeup

REX/Shutterstock

Makeup can transform your look and Camila looked like a glowing goddess on Nov. 20 at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. See the exact makeup she wore on the red carpet below!

Makeup artist Allan Avendano used LORAC Los Angeles cosmetics to create the perfect look on Camila Cabello at the AMAs. He told us: “Camila’s red carpet dress was so sexy and chic that it allowed us to really go glam with her makeup.”

For her flawless, glowing skin, Allan used:

LORAC SHEER POREfection Foundation, PS3 & PS4 ($34), LORAC POREfection Concealer PC3 & PC4 ($24), LORAC TANtalizer Baked Bronzer ($33) and finished with the LORAC POREfection Baked Perfecting Powder, PF3 ($33).

On her cheeks, he used LORAC Baked Matte Satin Blush, Exposed ($12) and added LORAC Light Source Illuminating Highlighter, Daylight ($22) on the top of her cheekbones.

For her sexy, smokey eyes, he used the LORAC Mega PRO 3 Palette ($59), the only palette you need for any look! Her lashes were covered in the LORAC PRO Plus Fiber Mascara ($23).

He lined her lips with LORAC Alter Ego Lip Liner, CEO ($17) and then applied LORAC Alter Ego Lipstick, Nudist ($17).

For her shimmering skin, he used LORAC TANtalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer ($33) on her body, to show off her neck and decolletage.

Her gorgeous hair was down and in soft waves — so pretty and romantic. Her hair was styled by Dimitris Giannetos.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Camila Cabello’s hair and makeup at the AMAs?

