Dallas Cowboys Vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Can anyone stop the red-hot Dallas Cowboys? The Baltimore Ravens are certainly going to try and give the best team in the NFL their second loss of the year. These two go head-to-head on Nov. 20 so don’t miss a single second of the action! Click to watch.

Dak Prescott, 23, and Ezekiel Elliot, 21, are having the best rookie years ever, as this talented two-some have resurrected the Dallas Cowboys. At 8-1, the Cowboys are serious Super Bowl 51 contenders, and look to go 9-1 when they face the 5-4 Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is set for 1:00 PM ET so get ready to watch this exciting game.

Football fans eager to see if the Cowboys can pull off a victory can watch this game via CBS’ official live stream (after they enter in their cable info.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE COWBOYS VS RAVENS LIVE STREAM

Getting to the ninth straight win won’t be easy for the Cowboys. The Ravens have the top-tanked defense in the NFL, per ESPN. Baltimore has only given up 281.6 yards per game, allowing only 17.8 points per game (tied for third in the league.) This fact hasn’t evaded the Dallas’s star quarterback.

“That’s a great defense,” he said during a press conference ahead of the game. “Probably one of the better defenses we’ve faced thus far this season. They’re great up front. They’ve got some big-time guys on the edge. It’s a challenge we’re looking forward to.” Perhaps he can ask his new backup, Tony Romo, 36, since he’s no longer the starter QB.

It’s going to be a big challenge for Ezekiel, who has 1,005 rushing yards in the first nine games. Baltimore is the best team in the league at stopping the run, giving up just 71. 3 yards-per-game. He may get knocked off track of breaking Eric Dickerson’s, 56, rookie rushing record of 1,808, set in 1983.

However, the Ravens have racked up these stats while playing the winless Cleveland Browns (twice), the Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets. In fact, this defense failed to stop the Oakland Raiders, the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants. Arguably, the Cowboys might be the first major offensive team the Ravens have faced all season. Seems this will be a challenge for both teams. Who will come out on top?

Who do you think is going to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Cowboys will claim another win or will Baltimore beat the Cowboys?