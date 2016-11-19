Laurie Luhn: 5 Things To Know About Roger Ailes’ Alleged Sex Slave

Image Courtesy of Good Morning America/ABC

Laurie Luhn is more than just Fox News exec Roger Ailes’ alleged sexual harassment victim. Here’s everything you should know about the courageous woman.

Laurie Luhn made headlines after she came forward to accuse Fox News mogul Roger Ailes, 76, of sexually harassing her for nearly 20 years. But she is much more than just an alleged victim. Here are some things that you should know about her.

1. Laurie previously worked for Fox News.

In 1996, Laurie was recruited by Roger to work under him at Fox News. She chose to accept the offer, and signed on to work as a client booker for the news source.

2. She also worked on the George H.W. Bush campaign.

Prior to working at Fox, Laurie also volunteered to work at the Washington D.C. headquarters of the the George H.W. Bush, 92, presidential campaign in 1988. During her time volunteering, she worked at the phone bank, and after quite some time, her great performance led to a full-time position in the campaign’s accounting department, according to the Daily Intelligencer of NY Magazine.

3. Laurie’s claims the alleged abuse started one night in a hotel.

During an interview with ABC’s 20/20, Laurie revealed that Roger’s alleged sexual assault began during a on-on-one meeting with him in his hotel room in 1991. Laurie alleged Roger called her to his room to watch one of President Bush’s speeches. When the speech was done, Laurie claimed he told her to strip to her underwear and dance around the room while he allegedly recorded her. “He would have me get down on my knees and tell me, “You know what you are, Laurie. You’re my wh***. You’re my sex slave. You’re going to do whatever I tell you to do at any time,'” she said of the tragic experience. This is so sad.

4. She eventually signed a non-disclosure agreement in her case against Roger.

Following the many years of sexual assault, Roger reportedly offered Laurie a $3.15 million severance agreement that also included non-disclosures, which she later signed. Despite her compliance with the documents, Laurie chose to speak up and tell her story after many other women came forward with their own alleged stories of sexual assault by Roger.

5. Laurie is one of eight women who have accused Roger of sexual harassment.

Sadly, Laurie isn’t the only one who has allegedly been victimized by Roger. In fact, she is just one of seven other women, who accused the Fox News CEO of engaging in inappropriate behavior with them! Other alleged victims include Fox News chief Gretchen Carlson, 50, The Kelly File’s Megyn Kelly, 46, former Fox host Andrea Tantaros, 37, Kellie Boyle, Rudi Bakhtiar, 50, and Shelley Ross.

HollywoodLifers, were there some things that you learned about Laurie?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.