‘HTGAWM’ Victim Teases Who May Have Killed [SPOILER] & Why

SPOILER ALERT: If you have not watched the winter finale of How To Get Away With Murder, you should stop reading now! No joke. Spoilers are about to be spilled.

Wes is the one #UnderTheSheet. Wes is dead after the explosion at Annalise’s house. Nate comes into the morgue to examine the body, and Wes is the one who looks like HTGAWM’s version of Two-Face, half of his face burned all to hell. However, the medical examiner reveals Wes died before the fire. Alfred Enoch reveals his thoughts on Wes’ death and speculates who may have killed him.

“I do not think he killed himself,” Alfred told our sister site Variety. “That had not even crossed my mind. I guess he’s got a lot of problems in his life and people who present a threat to him — potentially Frank, potentially Charles Mahoney. He obviously matters to Annalise so [him being killed] might not have anything to do with him. This is all entirely speculative, and I’m waiting to see where they go with that. I think that there are a lot of things that could come out of the blue.”

The murderer could be anyone at this point. My money is on Frank. The look on his face when Bonnie tells him that Laurel’s pregnant was a big hint for me. Since this How To Get Away With Murder, anything can happen. Creator Pete Nowalk also teased in an interview that there’s a “shocking” twist when the show returns in 2017.

Annalise is currently in jail for murder and arson because of an informant. While it looked like Wes was the informant, the timeline could be off. “They said they had an anonymous source, but Wes never signed the agreement — so does that mean there’s someone else?” Pete told our sister site TVLine. “That’s a big question in our first episode back, and we’ll get an answer to that that is really shocking.”

