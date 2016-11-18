Ivanka Trump Stuns In Colorblocked Frock While Meeting With Prime Minister

FameFlyNet

Ivanka Trump supported her father, Donald Trump, as he met with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — and she did so in style, showing off a sleek and chic sheath dress. Did you like her look?

Ivanka Trump, 35, accompanied her father, president-elect Donald Trump, as he conducted his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign dignitary on Nov. 17. Donald met with Japnese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in NYC and his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, came along for the occasion as they looked on supportively. Ivanka opted for a classic dress for the occasion as she rocked a sleeveless sheath that fell to the knee and allowed her to show off her arms. A pair of pointy pumps and a handbag polished off her outfit. She wore her hair down which was consistent with the classic yet chic style — she looked perfectly put together, which comes as no surprise from Ivanka.

Although she recently said she does not plan on taking an official role in the White House, she has been a constant staple supporting her father on the campaign trail — and her presence at the meeting definitely raised some questions, (and some eyebrows).

Throughout the campaign trailed we tracked Ivanka’s stellar style choices as she sported a slew of classic dresses, even donning looks from her namesake collection that proved to be quite popular following the three debates leading up to the election. She recently came under fire after her fine jewelry company promoted the bangle she wore during her father’s first televised interview. Donald’s children and wife all appeared on the special, which was taped in NYC, where Ivanka rocked a nude short-sleeved dress.

What did you think of her latest look? Are you loving her polished frock or are you totally confused by her presence at the meeting?

