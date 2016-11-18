Angelina Jolie Looks Radiant In First Appearance Since Brad Pitt Divorce — Stunning Pic

Courtesy of Twitter

She’s baaaack! Angelina Jolie has returned to the social scene looking better than ever! In her first appearance since the Brad Pitt divorce announcement, the stunning actress joined forces with the International Criminal Court to deliver an important message. See the pic!

Leave it to Angelina Jolie, 41, to come out of hiding in the most heartwarming way! With the help of the International Criminal Court, the By The Sea actress returned to the social scene on Nov. 18 with a very important message to deliver, all while looking drop-dead gorgeous, of course.

Angie recorded a video with the court to campaign for children’s rights, part of which was released on Twitter. The brunette beauty opted for a relaxed, au-naturale look, with subtle mascara highlighting her green eyes. Her perfectly straightened hair fell beneath her shoulders onto a crisp blue blazer.

We’re so glad to see that Angie is back to doing what she loves best, helping those in need. As the Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Angie has always had a soft spot for reaching out to children from foreign countries specifically — no wonder she’s adopted so many cuties from around the world! This is the first time Angie has made a public appearance since splitting from Brad Pitt, 52, on Sept. 19. Not that it’s a competition, but the Tomb Raider alum’s first appearance is looking way better than Brad’s.

When the Fight Club star stepped out to join Julia Roberts for a movie screening on Nov. 8, he looked a little…different. Brad was noticeably thinner, with his flannel shirt and black jacket sagging on his body like a coat hanger. The good news is, he looked all smiles as he posed with Julia at the event, but that didn’t stop friends from worrying about his shrinking frame. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we wonder if the former couple will sit down together for a family meal and stuff their faces with yummy yams, cranberry sauce, and turkey!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU think Angie looks in this first appearance?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.