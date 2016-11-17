James Corden asks the tough questions! On the Nov. 16 edition of ‘The Late Late Show,’ James asked Kendall Jenner who her least favorite Taylor Swift squad member is and her reaction is so awkward. Who did she shade? Click to WATCH!

The late night host, 38, made Kendall, 21, play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. James asked some difficult questions, and if she chose not to answer, she had to eat or drink whatever gross concoction James had come up with.

“Who is your least favorite member of Taylor Swift’s squad?” James asked Kendall, who was wearing a sexy sheer top and black pants for her appearance. Well, that’s awkward. Kendall is a honorary member of T-Swift’s girl squad, which includes A-listers like Gigi Hadid, 21, Karlie Kloss, 24, Selena Gomez, 24, Cara Delevingne, 24, and Blake Lively, 29.

How could Kendall choose which one she doesn’t like?! She would get kicked out of the squad! Kendall decided to not reveal her least favorite squad member and drank a sip of “bird saliva.” So gross!

Even though Kendall refused to reveal her true thoughts on Taylor’s squad, she did tell James that she’s not the biggest fan of the name Dream, the name Rob Kardashian 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, gave their baby girl. Kendall ranked the names Dream, Saint, 11 months, and North, 3, in order of what name she liked most.

Kendall admitted she really liked North West’s name. Saint West’s name came next on her list, followed by Dream. James asked Kendall to be brutally honest and she delivered! “I still love ’em! I still love ’em,” Kendall added. After this revelation, Thanksgiving dinner with the family is going to be a tad awkward for Kendall!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Kendall’s favorite Taylor Swift squad member is? Let us know!