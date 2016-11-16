Taylor Swift Working Through The Holidays For Epic Grammys Music Reveal With Drake

REX/Shutterstock

Are you ready for a new Taylor Swift track? How about tossing Drake into the mix for an insane Grammy’s music reveal? HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tay’s got her eyes set on the iconic awards show to debut her new music! She ‘wants it to be perfect,’ so working through the holidays is a must! Get the exciting scoop!

That epic collaboration you’ve been waiting for between Taylor Swift, 26, and Drake, 30, may be in the works as we speak! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tay has a plan and we’re freaking out. “The goal is to have new music around The Grammys,” a source told us. However, it’s “not an album,” debut, “but music,” is the goal! OMG!

Don’t worry guys, Tay has been hard at work, most likely plugging out chart toppers that will be our new addictions. “She has been writing and wants it to be perfect, obviously, and many eyeballs will be on The Grammys and she wants to make that her first goal for new music,” our source said. “That just means the holidays will be work time and she is totally cool with that. She’s ready!” This is SO exciting!

Although we said Tay has a plan, let us remind you where her buddy Drake comes in. In case you guys forgot, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you that the two music icons have been talking about collaborating for the 2017 Grammys. The only thing standing in their way is the perfect song to debut at the awards show. However, they’ve been working on music, so we’re sure they can cook up a hit to entertain us all.

It’s clear that something has to be going on, because Tay and Drake have been spending a ton of time together. The singer was at the rapper’s birthday party Oct. 23, and we learned that the two have had “several secret, small, and intimate dinners together.” And, get this — Although Tay will be hard at work over the holidays, there’s a report that Drake wants her to spend the New Year with him in Las Vegas! It’s an exciting time to be a Taylor and Drake fan!

