Wow. Miley Cyrus’s little sister, Noah, just released her first-ever single, ‘Make Me (Cry)’, and it’s incredibly emotional. Click inside to LISTEN!

Noah Cyrus, 16, is making a major splash on the music scene. With the release of her debut single, “Make Me (Cry)”, Miley‘s little sister is hopeful to make it big as an entertainer. This isn’t surprising at all as music is the Cyrus family business!

“Make Me (Cry)” is an art-sy ballad about a troubled relationship. “I never needed you like I do right now. I never hated you like I do right now,” the song begins. “‘Cause all you ever do is make me…,” the lyrics continue, followed by the sound of a drip in place of the word “cry”.

Although the song is a ballad, it has a real trippy bass sound, and the drip sound is an interesting twist that you don’t hear often in mainstream music. It’s also noteworthy that although Noah does sound a lot like her sister Miley, she has a much more soulful sound — much like Elle King.

Hopefully this isn’t the last we hear of Noah! Maybe she could collaborate on another song with Miley? The soon-to-be Mrs. Hemsworth is long overdue for a new album, and her baby sister would be a pretty easy catch to get for a duet!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Noah’s first single? Do you think she sounds like Miley at all? Comment below!