Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev: Exes Replacing R-Patz & K-Stew In New ‘Twilight’ Movie?

We might be getting a new ‘Twilight’ flick! But, when it comes out, we won’t be seeing Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson reprising their roles. Instead, another set of exes who are well-versed in the world of vampires might be hitting the screen — Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder!

News surrounding a new Twilight-related movie has been circling all year. But at the same time, rumors about how the saga’s stars, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, would feel about starring in another film have been swirling too. And with conflicting reports all over the place it’s hard to tell who wants to do what!

But now it looks like Nina Dobrev might be interested in taking K. Stew’s place if the actress doesn’t want it, according to a new report from the Inquisitr. After the actress made her move to leave The Vampire Diaries on The CW, she “tried really hard to grab a role in a Twilight-related movie,” the site reports. Whoa! Well, vampires to vampires is a pretty easy move.

She even revealed how much she liked the movies and Stephenie Meyer‘s characters during an interview with MTV. “I think that we’re all really happy for each other,” Nina said. “I’m very happy that they exist because we exist because of them. Their success is our success. I’m kind of sad the movies are almost over.”

As for whether her ex Ian Somerhalder would join her in place of Rob, that’s up for debate. After all, when The Vampire Diaries comes to an end soon, Ian will need a new job. And Ian already has a connection to the films, with his wife, Nikki Reed, famously playing the role of Rosalie Hale in all the Twilight movies. Though none of the stars’ representatives have confirmed the news of a new Twilight movie, we’re very intrigued by the prospects!

HollywoodLifers, would you enjoy seeing Nina and Ian replace Kristen and Rob in a new Twilight movie? Let us know below!

