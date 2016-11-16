Iggy Azalea Brags About Having ‘The Best Vagina In The World’ — ‘It’s Award-Winning’

SplashNews

Iggy Azalea, 26, has always been open with her body and body-confidence, and this time she’s being very public about her down-there-domain. At the GQ Man Of The Year Awards ceremony on Nov. 15, where she was honored with GQ’s Woman Of The Year, Iggy told The Daily Telegraph, “I have an award winning vagina.” Oh. Okay, Ig.

She continued to say, “This is amazing to me, I’ve got the best vagina in the world. How do you say no to that … you don’t.” Well, while Iggy didn’t leave much up to imagination with her acceptance speech, her super hot outfit did cover up, ehrm, down there. However, her top half was pretty bare and was sure to make heads turn!

The 26-year-old singer rocked a braless, shirtless look and was covered up (a little bit) by an open blazer. She wore heavy jewelry draped into her cleavage and had her hair long and blonde. If ya got it, flaunt it!

Iggy was also joined by Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth and Joel Edgerton in receiving awards at the 10th annual GQ celebration. While Joel, Iggy and Jon were in attendance at the LA fete, Chris was no where to be found, as the 33-year-old father of three was unable to attend. He sent his apologies and said, “Thanks … to all the great men out there that have inspired me. And thanks to my wife, and all the great women of the world who make us men truly what we.” Aww!

Well, Chris and Iggy’s acceptance speeches differ a little bit, huh?

