Drake ‘Flirts’ With Taylor Swift While Recording Music? Is He ‘Making A Move’?

Taylor Swift and Drake are reportedly doing more than making hot music in the recording studio! Spending so much time together has been making Drake consider taking their friendship to the next level, according to a new report! Will he ever act on his feelings?

It was already extremely exciting to hear that Taylor Swift, 26, and Drake, 30, could potentially be collaborating on new music. That song (or album??) would be totally lit! There’s something even better to come out of this team-up, though. Drake is starting to get pretty fond of Taylor, according to a source who spoke to Life & Style, and Taylor may be feeling something special, too!

“[Drake and Taylor] have been exchanging lots of flirty texts,” the source told Life & Style. “At this point, it’s flirting, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Drake made a move on Taylor. He loves beautiful women and he loves Taylor’s quirky personality.”

Ooh la la! We’d be so into that relationship! Taylor’s hot, Drake’s hot — there’s literally nothing wrong with this potential romance. Drake’s apparently so smitten with Taylor that he’s already looking toward the future, according the source. He’s even thought out what would happen if they were to break up.

Drake will be just fine if Taylor writes a revenge song about him one day! “He’s not worried about it,” the source said. “He thinks that would be hilarious.” Whoa, dude! Drake hasn’t even made a move yet; maybe he should slow his roll about breaking up one day!

If he’s going to make a move, Drake may do it on New Year’s Eve. Drake reportedly invited Taylor to spend the holiday with him partying in Las Vegas, according to The Sun! A night in Sin City together could be awfully romantic.

