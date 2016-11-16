Drake Plans To Record Song With Taylor Swift About Busted Romance With Rihanna

REX/Shutterstock

Take cover Rihanna, ’cause Drake is out for revenge! The rapper plans on teaming up with current fling Taylor Swift to record spiteful songs about his former romance with the Barbadian beauty, according to a new report. Read all the shocking details, here!

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, so is that why Drake, 30, has been patiently waiting to diss ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, 28? Now that the rapper has seemingly moved on, and has been spending a lot of time with Taylor Swift, 26, insiders believe he’s finally ready to air out the dirty laundry for everyone to hear. Drake hopes to team up with Taylor to write hateful songs about RiRi, according to a new report by InTouch. “There will definitely be some digs at her,” a source tells the magazine. “He’s hoping that this will get under her skin.”

But in order for the rapper’s plan to work, he needs Taylor on his side. Who better than T.Swizzle to write a bitter breakup song? It’s being reported that the “New Romantics” singer is recording songs about Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston as we speak. On top of that, she’s released songs about her romances with Joe Jonas and Harry Styles as well. Drake probably thinks he’s found the right person to take down Rihanna with, but Taylor is a girl’s girl, and has no interest in starting a fight with another powerful woman. Been there, done that.

Taylor should know by now that meddling in someone’s personal life is a huge no-no. The blonde beauty was wrapped up in some serious beef with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian earlier this year, and it’s a miracle everybody made it out alive! Taylor was furious that Kanye “made that b-tch famous” in one of his songs, despite sounding OK with it in a recorded phone call with the rapper. You live and you learn — Taylor’s taking the high road this time, guys!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake will convince Taylor to write mean songs about Rihanna?

