Carrie Underwood V. Carrie-Ann Inaba — Who Rocked The Plunging Gown Better?

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of ABC

This is a seriously amazing fashion face-off! It’s the battle of the Carrie’s — Carrie Underwood and Carrie-Ann Inaba both rocked the same exact gown and they both looked gorgeous. They both donned the plunging black dress and we can’t decide who wore it better! What do you guys think? VOTE.

Carrie Underwood, 33, wore the black Mac Duggal gown first, when she attended the 2016 CMA Awards on November 2nd. Carrie-Ann Inaba, 48, opted to wear the same exact dress on the November 14th episode of Dancing With The Stars.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood was the first to wear the gorgeous black tuxedo inspired Mac Duggal dress and we were obsessed with it from the moment we saw it. Even though the dress was one of the 11 frocks she rocked that night, it still stood out to us. The tuxedo neckline of the dress was velvet and featured an insanely plunging neckline that showed off a ton of cleavage. Carrie accessorized it with a gorgeous diamond pendant necklace.

Dancing With The Stars judge, Carrie-Ann, opted to take some style advice from Carrie and she rocked the same exact black gown. She styled the sleek gown perfectly and let the plunging neckline do all the talking, as she went completely braless underneath, flashing massive cleavage! She went with a very sophisticated approach and opted out of any accessories other than gorgeous diamond earrings. She topped her entire look off with a bright red lip and an effortless messy bun.

This black gown is so elegant and simple, it’s no wonder why both of these Carrie’s opted to wear the same exact one! We love the way both of these ladies styled the gown and they both looked equally as stunning.

We cannot decide who rocked the black dress better — what do you guys think? VOTE.

