Brooke Mueller Was Allegedly ‘Beating Her Kids’ At Car Wash — Shocking Police Audio

How horrific! Police searching for Charlie Sheen’s ex, Brooke Mueller, on Nov. 16 reportedly received a call from an eyewitness at a car wash, who claimed she was ‘beating her kids.’ In a new audio clip obtained by TMZ, you can hear a police dispatcher describing the heartbreaking situation. Listen!

In a scary audio clip of a police dispatcher describing Brooke Mueller at a Salt Lake City car wash early Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, which TMZ obtained, you can hear that a witness claimed Charlie Sheen‘s ex was allegedly “beating her kids.” Listen to it below!

According to a previous report by TMZ, Brooke eventually left the scene in an Escalade. Cops later called off their search for her 7-year-old twin boys, when they spoke to Brooke and discovered the kids were safe.

As we previously told you, police began searching for the twins when Brooke had an argument with her nanny inside a Salt Lake City bar and then took off with the kids.

The whole situation seems very bizarre, especially considering the fact that an eyewitness who saw Brooke and her sons recently, said they all “looked fine.”

“Brooke was at the Skyline Inn in Salt Lake City for a short time. She looked fine when I saw her and the kids looked fine too,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “You would think that she could afford to go to a nice hotel, she is famous. They left and are gone now. I did not see her doing any drugs or acting abnormal.”

