Kate Middleton Recommended THIS Anti-Aging Cream To Michelle Obama

Proving to be the ultimate friendship goals, it turns out Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton exchange beauty tips. In an interview with ‘Celebrities Style’ magazine, Michelle’s makeup artist shared the anti-aging secret she learned from the Duchess of Cambridge!

It’s been eight years since Michelle Obama headed to the White House, but the fashionable FLOTUS hasn’t aged one bit. Whether speaking at an event or covering Vogue magazine, Michelle’s skin always looks flawless, and it may all be thanks to a little tip from Kate Middleton.

Speaking to Celebrities Style mag, Michelle’s makeup artist Carl Ray revealed her must-have skincare product to smooth away wrinkles is Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel. “Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton,” Carl said, adding that “the effect is unbelievable,” when it comes to erasing wrinkles.

But what exactly is Biotulin? The topical gel is formulated with spilanthol, a biological local anesthetic that is derived from the extract of the plant Acmella oleracea, and it is said to work by reducing muscle contractions and relaxing your features — particularly around the eyes and between the eyebrows.

Unlike traditional Botox, which is an injectable, to use Biotulin all you need is to massage a drop of the gel into your face and neck. While the gel’s smoothing effects aren’t long term, they do work to firm and reduce wrinkles in as little as one hour and can last up to 24 hours. Plus, at $53, the gel is surprisingly cheaper than most other quick-fix anti-aging treatments.

