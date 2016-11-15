Gigi Hadid Wants Perrie Edwards To ‘Move On’ From Zayn Malik: New Diss Song Is ‘Immature’

Courtesy of Instagram

Gigi Hadid is fed up with Perrie Edwards and her latest diss song aimed at her and Zayn Malik. In fact, the model thinks the Little Mix track ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, along with its nasty lyrics, is ‘immature’ and definitely not the kind of music that she would listen to. Ouch!

After listening to the original version of Little Mix‘s “Shout Out To My Ex”, Gigi Hadid, 21, wants nothing more than for Perrie Edwards, 26, to stop slamming her and Zayn Malik‘s relationship. Even her 23-year-old boyfriend has had enough! “Zayn has heard the original lyrics and was surprised with how harsh they were. He understands that Perrie is free to vent and write about whatever and whomever she wants, but obviously he isn’t a fan of the song,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Always the protective boyfriend, Zayn hopes Gigi ignores the silly song! “He’s been down playing it to Gigi, and telling her not to give it any energy or thought, and that it just comes from a place of jealousy,” the source says. “Gigi wishes Perrie would just move on and leave her and Zayn alone. She thinks the song and the lyrics are immature.” Yikes!

Even though “Shout Out To My Ex” was released in mid Oct., according to News.com.au, a reported original version of the hit song was leaked on Nov. 14, throwing even more shade at Gigi and Zayn. “Heard he been f—king some model chick, yeah that s–t hurt I’ll admit, but f–k that boy I’m over it,” read the candid lyrics. Obviously this take was harsher compared to the revised lyrics that they ended up with!

