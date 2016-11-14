Taylor Swift Vs. Katy Perry: Andy Cohen Reveals Epic Met Gala Shade In Explosive Book

Andy Cohen is telling ALL in his new book, and that includes a firsthand account of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s infamous feud! The talk show host claims he witnessed a major diss between the ladies at the 2016 Met Gala, and if it’s the real deal, the bad blood is definitely still brewing.

Taylor Swift, 26, managed to avoid a run-in with her nemesis, Katy Perry, 32, at the 2016 Met Gala in May, but she couldn’t stay away from hearing about their publicized feud from a fellow attendee. This is all according to Andy Cohen, who has quite a tale to tell about a near-interaction for the ladies that he was right in the middle of at the event!

In Superficial: More Adventures From The Andy Cohen Diaries, which is out Nov. 15, the WWHL host recalls standing next to Taylor at the bar while she was looking for somewhere to stand and watch her friend, Lady Gaga’s, performance. There was conveniently an open area right by Katy, Andy says, but when he tried to jokingly point that out, it apparently didn’t go over so well.

“Why I felt I needed to get involved I will never know (maybe I was auditioning for her squad)?” he writes, according to Entertainment Tonight. “But I innocently said exactly the wrong thing to her, which was, ‘Your friend Katy is sitting in the corner and there’s plenty of room around her.'”

He explains that the 26-year-old went on to ask him “Katy who?” and when she got an answer, Andy claims “she clearly let me know that she’s the exact opposite of her friend.” And while Tay apparently asked the Bravo producer not to bring this up on his talk show, “she didn’t threaten me about putting it in my book, so here we are,” he says. Whoa!

