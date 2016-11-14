Marion Cotillard Gushes Over Brad Pitt After Affair Rumors: He’s ‘Such A Good Man’

FameFlyNet

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in the midst of a complicated divorce, and as rumors swirl that his ‘Allied’ co-star Marion Cotillard had something to do with the split, Marion herself revealed in a Nov. 11 interview that she thinks Brad is ‘amazing’. See what she had to say right here!

Marion Cotillard, 41, has nothing but love for Brad Pitt, 52! “[Brad is] such a good man,” Marion told Entertainment Tonight at a junket for Allied in Los Angeles. “Of course he’s an amazing actor. He’s such a good person that it’s really not difficult to get along with him.” How nice!

That’s not all — Marion also mentioned how lucky she feels to have had such good chemistry with Brad on set. “Sometimes, you never know,” the French actress explained to ET. “Sometimes, you have nothing in common, no chemistry, and it still works on screen. You have many different situations, but we had this chance to have this period of time to get along together, so it helps.” It does indeed!

Brad also had to learn how to do a French accent for his role, and Marion thinks he did an “amazing job”. “I know how hard it is to learn another language,” she told the outlet. “I had to go from French to English and still struggle with some sounds sometimes, but I was very impressed [with his commitment to work on] his French.”

Finally, Marion compared filming Allied to real-life romance. “It’s a new beginning each time, like a love story. You’re in love with someone, and you spend 10 years together, and the relationship ends,” she revealed. “The next relationship, [in] the beginning, you will be like a newcomer in the love story world. So with the character, it’s exactly the same.”

As we previously told you, Brad and Marion were rumored to be having an affair around the time Angelina Jolie, 41, filed for divorce from Brad. However, both parties have slammed the reports, and Marion is happily looking forward to welcoming her first child with longtime boyfriend Guillaume Canet!

