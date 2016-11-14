Ummm, can we get on this guest list? Drake is spending New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas this year, and he’s reportedly invited a very special guest to hit the club with him — his new pal and rumored collaborator, Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift, 26, may be spending another New Year’s Eve partying it up in Las Vegas...but it won’t be with Calvin Harris, 32, this time! While she joined her then-boyfriend for his show in Sin City last year, this year, she’s reportedly gotten an invite from another performer on the strip — Drake!

“Taylor met [Drake’s] parents at a recent birthday party and invited him to drop in any time he’s in her neck of the woods to meet her folks,” an insider tells The Sun. “In turn, he’s told her to party with him at New Year in Las Vegas.”

The rapper is scheduled to appear at Hakkasan in Las Vegas for the holiday, and it certainly would be quite a party if Tay showed up and joined him. However, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there is “no truth” to this report.

Fans have been wondering if something’s going on between these two ever since he (seemingly) randomly liked and commented on her Instagram photo last month. Then, one day later, she was photographed attending his 30th birthday party in Cali!

Rumors about the status of their relationship really start gaining traction, though, when he posted a picture of them from that same party on Instagram a few days later. We’ve heard at HollywoodLife.com that they’re just friends and working on some sure-to-be epic new music together, but it would definitely make a major statement for them to spend the New Year together. Meanwhile, The Sun is also reporting that the 26-year-old is working with Drizzy on her entire new album, hoping to capture a more R&B/hip-hop sound. Ummm…CAN WE HEAR THIS NOW, PLEASE?!

