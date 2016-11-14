Donald Trump Getting Security Clearance For His Kids: Will Ivanka Run The Country?

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump has already shaken a lot of things up as President-Elect, but this might be the craziest yet. Donald wants his kids to have top secret security clearance, according to a report. So will Ivanka, Tiffany, and the others will be secretly running the show? Here’s the scoop.

Donald Trump, 70, doesn’t like to go anywhere without his kids! Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Jr. and Eric have been a huge asset to his campaign, and now that he’s going to be president, he must have realized that that means he can’t tell his kids everything anymore. That is, of course, unless he can get them top secret security clearance! It seems like he may already be trying to fix that.

CBS reports that a White House source claims that Donald has requested the clearance for his kids, but it’s more complicated than it sounds. Due to nepotism rules, Donald can’t hire any of his kids to official positions, but they can be made into national security advisers. In order to do that, they’ll need to fill out a questionnaire and go through background checks before getting approved.

The kids don’t seem interested in being anything more than advisers, as they have said they don’t want to hold an office. However, they will stand by their dad. Ivanka told CBS News’ Lesley Stahl during 60 Minutes that she’s “going to be a daughter. But I’ve– I’ve said throughout the campaign that I am very passionate about certain issues. And that I want to fight for them.”

Donald has made some other interesting choices since being elected. He made history by refusing to take a salary for the position, which has never been done by any president before. On top of that, he also made it clear that he has no interest in moving into the White House full-time as every other president has. So weird!

