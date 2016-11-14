‘Beauty & The Beast’: The New Trailer Proves Movie Will Be Just As Good As The Original

Emma Watson may be best known as Hermione Granger, but after watching the new ‘Beauty & the Beast’ trailer, she’ll forever be our Belle. The new trailer features the best moments from the original movie and settles any doubts you had about the live-action movie. It’s going to be just as good as the 1991 Disney movie we know and love.

Watching the new trailer debut on Good Morning America on Nov. 14 gave me goosebumps. The trailer was that good. I had my reservations about a live-action version of my favorite Disney movie, but Emma Watson and Dan Stevens proved me all sorts of wrong. The iconic scenes I loved so much watching a child were brought to life once again in the trailer.

*The moment Belle and the Beast meet.

This is the moment everything changes. Belle comes to the castle to rescue her father. “Come into the light,” a fierce Belle says to the Beast. She doesn’t wait for him to do so. She shines the candles in his face, revealing his horrific state. She’s shocked at what she sees, much like Belle in the original movie was. When the Beast sees Belle for the first time, he has hope in his eyes.

*Belle’s interactions with Lumiere, Cogsworth, Chip and more.

After Belle takes her father’s place as captive, she meets the other inhabitants of the castle. The moments where Belle meets Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Chip are sweet and memorable. The scenes are different from the original movie, but I appreciate director Bill Condon taking liberties with the script. Not everything has to be the same, in my opinion.

*GASTON!

There are not many people who could make such an arrogant a-hole so likable, but Luke Evans manages to do it. He completely transforms into the cocky Gaston, who has no idea how insufferable he truly is.

*When Beast shows Belle his library.

The scene in the original movie where Beast gives Belle his library is my favorite moment in the entire film. It’s the moment where Beast shows Belle how he truly feels about her. The trailer shows Belle seeing the Beast’s library for the first time, her eyes full of wonder and love. I just know I’m going to love the scene in the live-action movie just as much as the original.

*Their dance.

Belle and the Beast’s dance in the ballroom is magical. It’s the most iconic moment in the film. There’s a lot riding on this scene, but from what I’ve seen from the trailer, it’s going to be just as enchanting as the animated version. Belle stuns in her yellow dress, which has gotten an upgrade, and the Beast is so dapper. I can literally feel the love between them.

Beauty & the Beast will hit theaters on March 17, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the live-action will be as good as the original? Let me know!