Audrey Whitby: ‘Liv And Maddie’ Star Arrested Protesting Trump In Los Angeles

She’s gone from the Disney Channel to the back of a cop car – all because of Donald Trump! Audrey Whitby, best known for her role in ‘Liv And Maddie,’ got busted while protesting Trump’s election – and she says she’d gladly do it again!

“I will never forget last night,” Audrey, 20, wrote in a Nov. 12 Instagram post, detailing the evening that ended with her in cuffs. “We were matching through the streets of DTLA with like-minded people, making our loud voices heard.” Though Audrey said she the crowd was there for “equality and peace,” the authorities didn’t see it that way.

“Once they start being disruptive is when we’re going to take enforcement action’” a LAPD officer reportedly said, according to Audrey. She said that while she and fellow protesters were sitting on a lawn, the officers “in riot gear” closed in on them, pointing “batons, tear gas and non-lethal guns directly at us.”

“One by one, we were paired with an officer in riot gear. It didn’t feel real until I felt the plastic zip ties cutting off my circulation,” she said. As she dealt with the shock of having a record – “What would my family think? What would my friends say?” — she was jolted out of her terror by an impromptu political debate with one of the officers arresting her!

After a LAPD official “saw [her] Hillary pin,” he asked Audrey if she “even support your candidate?” She replied yes and engaged in a back and forth with the officer. “He asked ‘what if you were in a car with your family, and you got hit by a drunk driver who was an illegal immigrant.’ I responded, ‘I would feel the exact same way if the drunk driver was an American citizen.’”

When asked if she was “okay with the government taking a big cut of your money to pay someone else’s doctor bills,” Audrey said “’If it means healthcare and quality for everyone…take it.” That was the last of this reported debate, as she was ushered into a bus and taken to Van Nuys. After she was unloaded, the Liv and Maddie star was given a citation and “told we were free to go.” After that scary brush with the law, will Audrey stay home? Don’t bet on it. “I knew I would do it all again in a heartbeat.”

She’s not the only one. Lady Gaga, 30, was one of the first protesters voicing her anger over Hillary Clinton’s, 68, defeat on Nov. 8. Other stars voiced their frustration and sadness in a variety of way, with Miley Cyrus, 23, sobbing on Instagram to Katy Perry, 31, telling all her fans, “Do not weep. MOVE.” It seems Audrey chose to do the latter.

