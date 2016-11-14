Ashley Graham Gets Her Very Own Barbie Doll — See It Here

Getty Images/Image Courtesy of Mattel

Whoa! This is super exciting news for model Ashley Graham, who teamed up with Mattel to release her very own Barbie doll! Not only are we so glad to see the brand continue to diversify with dolls in all shapes, colors and sizes, but we are so excited for Ashley. Get your first look at her doll right here!

Ashley Graham, 28, is getting her very own Barbie doll! The model is totally making history and we couldn’t be more excited by the news. The doll, which was created in Ashley’s likeness, was presented to her at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 14 — and we think it’s so inspiring to see that Barbie doesn’t just come in one size anymore! In fact, when Barbie announced plans to come out with a curvy Barbie in January, the model was one of the first to celebrate the news and speak out about why it was so important.

“[Ashley] challenges the conversation around body norms, and we think that’s a really important message for girls,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president for Mattel’s Barbie brand. Ashley’s doll will be added to Barbie’s group of Sheroes, a line of dolls that’s featured strong women including director Ava DuVernay, Zendaya, Misty Copeland and Gabby Douglas.

It took 57 years for Mattel to release Barbie dolls in varying shapes and sizes, as the brand unveiled a tall, petite, and curvy doll earlier this year in the 2016 Fashionistas line, which also included seven skin tones, 22 eye colors and 24 hairstyles. Their collaboration with Ashley further solidifies their commitment toward making the doll more relatable for girls everywhere.

Ashley has been a major trailblazer in the modeling world, breaking boundaries and inspiring women everywhere. She became a household name after being the first size 16 model to cover the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Since then, her modeling career has totally skyrocketed. Though Mattel has not announced whether they plan to sell Ashley’s doll, other members of the Sheroes family became so popular they went on the market. So here’s hoping that Ashley’s popularity as a role model gets her doll a place on the toy store shelf!

HollywoodLifers, would you buy an Ashley doll? Let us know below!

