REX Shutterstock

Sia, Miguel and Queen Latifah have taken on ‘Satisfied’, the latest track to be released from the upcoming ‘Hamilton Mixtape’, and it’s a version of the already-perfect song that we didn’t know we needed. LISTEN here!

Happy Friday! LISTEN to “Satisfied” (feat. Miguel & Queen Latifah) by Sia below:

The original version of “Satisfied” is sung by Renée Elise Goldsberry in the musical Hamilton, and while we can’t pick a favorite, Sia’s rendition is undeniably awesome! She’s been touring with Miguel, so it makes total sense for him to feature on the track, too.

Fans instantly took to Twitter to express their love for the new track. “Sia on Satisfied is everything I needed tonight. Thank you @Lin_Manuel for the #HamiltonMixtape,” one fan tweeted. “Satisfied. Hamilton mixtape. Listen to it. DO IT. #HamiltonMixtape,” another wrote, including a generous number of flame emojis. Agreed!

The Hamilton Mixtape isn’t due until Dec. 2 — just in time for the holidays — but we’ve been teased with three full songs so far. Apart from “Satisfied”, we’ve also been treated to “It’s Quiet Uptown” from Kelly Clarkson and “My Shot”, sung by Busta Rhymes. The album, which is a collection of remixes, demos and covers based on Hamilton, is absolutely on our wishlists this year! You can check out the full tracklist here.

“Satisfied” is actually the first of two tracks that came out today from the mixtape. “Immigrants (We Get The Job Jone)” by K’NAAN also dropped today and it’s beyond epic. It features verses from guest rappers Residente, Riz MC and Snow Tha Product — listen here. Of course, we’ve got Lin-Manuel Miranda to thank for all of this!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this new cover of “Satisfied”? Tell us if you love this version more than the original!

