Melania Trump Opts For Demure Sheath For Visit To White House

Future first lady, Melania Trump, met with current first lady Michelle Obama, at the White House on Nov. 10th, and Melania opted for quite the demure look. While Melania usually opts for bright colored outfits, this ensemble was much different and she went with a simple black dress. What do you guys think of her look?

Melania Trump, 46, arrived at the White House for the very first time on Nov. 10th, for a sit down meeting with FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, 52. We are completely and utterly shocked by Melania’s demure sheath! Melania usually opts for bright and colorful looks and is known for her on-point fashion sense.

Melania has been seen in hot pink tops, skin-tight white skirts, ruffled white jumpsuit, and of course, her whole “pussy-bow” tops scandal! However, for her meeting at the White House, Melania was suddenly quite reserved and opted to wear a sleeveless black, demure sheath dress. It was classic, simple, and very plain, which is unusual for Melania.

Of course, she had to add a bit of her typical flare, when she chose to wear her black Christian Louboutin pumps. Throughout the day, she was also seen wearing a gorgeous black double-breasted coat, covered in buttons and trimmed with lace. She was very pulled together and she let the Obamas, as well as her husband and future President Of The United States, Donald Trump, do all of the talking.

While Melania opted to scale back on her outfit, Michelle did quite the opposite. She rocked her navy blue Narciso Rodriguez Spring 2016 dress for the second time, her first being when she visited Argentina in March. The midi dress is skin-tight and fabulous, and features bright orange and yellow stripes on it. As if the dress wasn’t bold enough, she topped her look off with metallic silver Jimmy Choo pumps — wow, we are so going to miss her amazing style!

What did you guys think of Melania’s outfit at the White House? Were you surprised to see her in a black dress?

