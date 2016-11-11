OMG! Fergie surprised fans by suddenly dropping a catchy and inspiring track called ‘Life Goes On’ on Nov. 10. The songstress is slaying with her hot, new sound and her latest debut is EVERYTHING we imagined it to be and more. Check it out!

This is just what we needed right now. Fergie, 41, decided to treat her fans with the ultimate gift on Nov. 10, releasing an inspiring new song called “Life Goes On” from her second solo album titled Double Dutchess. The pop star is always delivering when it comes to her catchy jams, but this time she surpassed all expectations. With her powerhouse vocals and swag-filled persona, it’s no wonder that her single is an A-plus! The lyrics even hit home, reading, “Life goes on with or without you, It’s up to you what, you’re gonna do, You could go or you could stay, Who cares anyway?” It’s all about staying strong in tough times!

A video posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Nov 7, 2016 at 5:49pm PST

Fergie did give the world a hint about her new song on Nov. 8, taking to Instagram with a cryptic tweet that showed several fans demanding new music as soon as possible. It seems their voices were heard loud and clear! After she released the sizzling video for M.I.L.F. $ on July 1, fans were dying to get even more from the former Black Eyed Peas singer, especially after her husband Josh Duhamel confirmed some more big news in an interview earlier this year. “She is releasing this album, but I’m not saying anything,” he told The AP. “There’s going to be the release and then the beginning of next year, she’ll be touring.”

This has got to be an exhilarating time for Fergie, who promoted her soulful new single in the wake of the tension-filled 2016 Presidential election. She wrote, “In the midst of all the madness, remember life is beautiful. #LifeGoesOn.” We still can’t wait to hear more of her epic collaborations, since Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth, will.i.am, Mike WiLL Made-It, Rae Sremmurd and more superstars reportedly lent their voices! This is one of many songs from her new album including “Hungry,” “You Already Know” and “Just Like You.”

