Baltimore Ravens Vs. Cleveland Browns Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Can things get any worse for the Cleveland Browns? They’re hoping to catch a break in their winless 2016 season, but they’ll be on the road and facing the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens. We’ve got all the details for how you can tune in and catch all the action via live stream!

We sure don’t envy the Cleveland Browns in week 10 of NFL play, as the face the very real prospect of going 0-10 for the season as they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. That squad hasn’t had the most stellar season, tied atop the AFC North with a pathetic 4-4 record alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers, but at least B-more has proven they know how to win. You can see all the action online when the game kicks off at 8:25pm EST on Nov. 10 by CLICKING HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM, or watch on the NFL’s app as well as the DirecTV’s NFL app.

Cody Kessler, 23, gets the start as Cleveland’s quarterback despite his 0-6 record leading the team. The rookie has been under so much pressure, but just hasn’t been able to put up numbers and even his own coach is calling him out for failing to secure any wins.

“The biggest disappointment for me as the leader of our offense is that we haven’t been able to win,” Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Nov. 7 on a conference call. “We haven’t found a way to score more points than the other team to win a game. So there are some things that individually players have done really well, but as an offensive team, the quarterback’s job is to get the team to win.” Ouch!

When these two teams met up in week two of play, the Ravens ran away with a 25-20 win. This time around, oddsmakers have Baltimore favored by 10 points, but their offense has been plagued with injuries and QB Joe Flacco is having a truly awful season. He ranks third-lowest in passing attempt yardage of any starting NFL quarterback this season, averaging a measly 6.2 yards. Who knows, maybe this will finally be the week for Cleveland to step up and finally snag a win!

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game? Take our poll and vote!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.