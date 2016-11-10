Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Retro 90s Look In Polka-Dot Dress On ‘Ellen’

Image Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Jennifer Lawrence looked amazing when she was the special guest on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Nov. 10th. JLaw opted to go retro when she rocked a polka dot maxi dress with edgy accessories. We loved Jennifer’s retro 90s look on the ‘Ellen’ show — did you?

Jennifer Lawrence, 26, looked flawless, as always, when she made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 10th. She was the special guest on the show along with Chris Pratt, 36, her co-star in their new film, The Passengers.

The duo looked amazing and we love them both so much! Jennifer opted to wear a short-sleeve, black polka-dot maxi dress, while Chris rocked a black leather bomber jacket and jeans. They looked like a 90s couple.

We have to talk about JLaw’s entire ensemble though, because it was so retro and fun. The polka dot maxi was super slinky and featured a plunging neckline. Instead of putting her bare cleavage on full display in this low v-neck, she threw on a lace black bra which peeked through at the top and still managed to show some ample cleavage.

Even though the floor-length dress was loose and flowy, it was cinched in at her tiny waist, still managing to highlight her amazing figure. She went above and beyond with the 90s accessories and wore an edgy black leather choker with a layered silver pendant necklace. Jennifer topped the look off with a simple pair of strappy Schutz sandals and called it a day.

We love that JLaw never goes overboard. She opted out of any earrings or any flashy accessories and instead, she donned a bright red lip and swept her hair back into a bun. JLaw is so flawless, she can literally wear whatever she wants and still manage to look gorgeous!

We loved Jennifer’s entire retro ensemble from head-to-toe — did you guys?

