Jennifer Lawrence’s Stunning Elsa Inspired Braid On ‘Ellen’

Courtesy of EllenTube

Jennifer Lawrence made an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Nov. 10th and she looked absolutely flawless, as always! While JLaw usually lets her hair down in loose waves, this time she opted for an amazing Elsa inspired braid & we’re obsessed! What do you guys think of her gorgeous hairstyle?

Jennifer Lawrence, 26, was the special guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 10th with her Passengers co-star, Chris Pratt, 37. They both looked amazing and totally retro in their 90s inspired outfits.

JLaw opted to wear a polka dot maxi dress with a plunging neckline showing off her black lacy bra and accessorized with a black leather choker and a layered pendant necklace. While we loved her edgy 90s look, we have to talk about her amazing braid! JLaw’s gorgeous Elsa-inspired braid was done by none other than the Jenny Cho.

From the front, you would have though that Jennifer just had her hair slicked back in a bun, but actually, it was done up in the most intricate braid. Both sides of her head were pulled back into small, tight braids, met at the center for a braided crown, and then flowed together into a thick, blonde braid. From the back, you would have thought JLaw was Elsa from Frozen!

Not only was JLaw’s hair on point, we loved that makeup artist, Jillian Dempsey, opted for minimal makeup aside from a bold, bright red lip. Jennifer doesn’t even need any makeup to look flawless. Tying the whole look together was JLaw’s manicure done by celeb nail artist, Jenna Hipp. Jenna took care of JLaw’s nails and organic treatments and said, “I painted a full coverage pinky-nude on nails & a classic red on toes.” Well, we loved it!

We are obsessed with Jennifer’s entire look from head-to-toe, but this hairstyle may just be our favorite from her! What do you guys think of her pretty braid?

