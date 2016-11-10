‘Blue Bloods’ Vanessa Ray On Eddie & Jamie: ‘It’s Quite Possible They’re Soulmates’

Image Courtesy of CBS

Jamie Reagan and Officer Eddie Janko have had a serious flirty friendship going on for years now, but this week it looks like it’s coming to a head on ‘Blue Bloods’ — but could it work? And what will they have to give up to make it work? Vanessa Ray finally talks about that love.

After revealing secrets from their pasts during last week’s Blue Bloods, we’ve seen the photos and know that a kiss between Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) will be happening when they come “to a crossroads.”

“They need to clear some air about opinions with each other,” Vanessa told HollywoodLife.com exclusively about this week’s episode. For her, she explains, it’s about realizing that Jamie is literally her life — they spend all their time together and have such respect for one another. They have to figure out what’s going on there.

“I think that anyone that has a friendship that is so deep and have that much love for each other . . . at some point you go, ‘I’m spending my life with that person. That’s the relationship in my life. So, do you need to define that? I think sometimes when you start to accept what’s really going on, you want to define things in your own head.”

Vanessa, who gets people constantly asking her when they’ll be together, told us that EP Kevin Wade best explained the relationship: it’s When Harry Met Sally. While she knew from day one they had something, recently she’s been hoping they just stay partners. “I was like, ‘No I like that they’re best friends; it’s deeper, it’s not just romantic, not just a television device. It can’t just be a device that we use to move them forward. It’s not just romantic.”

You may remember they did kiss for the first time in season four — but as Vanessa defends, that was just a drunken, embarrassing kiss. This time around, it may be a little different if they were to be more.

However, the question remains: is it possible to remain partners and be a couple? The short answer: no.

“If they were to be together as a couple, they could not be partners anymore; that’s within the world of being a cop,” she told us, adding that they both really love their jobs. “You can’t just give that up easily. The most important thing in the Reagan family is their commitment and loyalty the job, and for Eddie, it gives her a complete identity. It’d be like giving up your entire identity for someone you love, or a relationship that means a lot to you or possibly your soulmate.”

“That question of ‘Do you know who your soulmate is?’ is a big question within Jamie and Eddie’s conversations,” she added. “I think it’s because it’s quite possible that they’re soulmates, but they can’t be together — one thing’s gotta give, and what would that look like?”

Regardless, Vanessa did laugh when asking about the Reagan dinner table (“of course she wants a spot!”), adding that her family is so unhealthy and dysfunctional, that Jamie is her family.

