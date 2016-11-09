Snoop Dogg & More Celebs Celebrate After California Legalizes Marijuana

Courtesy of Instagram

Celebrities living in California are going wild on Twitter, now that California legalized recreational marijuana use on Nov. 8. Snoop Dogg, of course, is one of the many stars celebrating tonight. See his — and other — tweets below!

Snoop Dogg isn’t the only celebrity ecstatic over California’s Nov. 8 decision to legalize marijuana. Nope — not even close. To see who else is happy, take a look at the tweets below.

Morgan Spurlock: “America – look at this way … no matter who wins, at least we can all go to California to smoke weed together.”

Snoop Dogg: “We just legalized marijuana in Cali. # smokeweedeveryday .”

Lisa Rinna: “I’m going to find the gophers and smoke a lot of pot and go into the Xanax Smoothie food truck business.”

Paula Poundstone: “Boy, we legalized pot in the nick of time.”

Juicy J: “Weed is legal in Cali enjoy yourself.”

Aubrey O’Day: “glad pot is legal in California now.. I’m gonna need to smoke loads of it to not hate my country. # ElectionNight .”

Josh Groban: “Trump on the path to win, & pot is being legalized everywhere. Did 2 people enter voting booths on each other’s shoulders in a trench coat?”

Chad Johnson: “Marijuana is being legalized in many places, I feel like the only idiot that doesn’t smoke weed or drink alcohol.”

Steve Levitan: “I certainly hope California’s marijuana measure passes, because it’s looking like we’ll need it.”

Meanwhile, Tommy Chong and Zach Braff posted funny pictures and memes on Twitter. Check them out below!

California legalized marijuana for recreational purposes today. pic.twitter.com/idP5ZkvivZ — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 9, 2016

