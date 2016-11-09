Courtesy of Twitter

In the wake of the 2016 election results, Lady Gaga has taken to social media to spread one important message: #LoveTrumpsHate. Take a look at the photo of her protesting in front of Trump Tower on Nov. 9 right here.

In the early hours of Nov. 9, Lady Gaga, 30, posed in front of Trump Tower in New York, NY with a “Love Trumps Hate” sign, urging her fans that though Donald Trump has been elected President, all is not lost. “I want to live in a #CountryOfKindness where #LoveTrumpsHate,” she captioned the black and white pic, including a heart and American flag emoji in her message.

She posted the same photo on Instagram, adding, “He divided us so carelessly. Let’s take care now of each other.”

🇺🇸❤️I want to live in a #CountryOfKindness #LoveTrumpsHate He divided us so carelessly. Let's take care now of each other. A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Nov 9, 2016 at 1:57am PST

It’s no secret that Lady Gaga is an avid Hillary Clinton supporter. The popstar campaigned for the Democratic candidate with all of her might over the past few months, posting pro-Hillary messages of love throughout the election and making public speeches about the importance of voting. She even took the stage in Raleigh, NC on Election Day to join forces with Bon Jovi and perform “Livin’ On A Prayer” at Hillary’s rally.

Of course, Gaga isn’t the only celeb to be devastated by the election results. “I am in tears,” Ariana Grande tweeted. “This is utterly terrifying.” John Legend, Katy Perry, Mandy Moore, Keegan Allen and more stars also shared their disgust on social media.

