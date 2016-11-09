Katy Perry Running For Office After Devastating Hillary Clinton Loss?

REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry for President? After last night’s shocking election outcome, anything is possible, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the ‘Roar’ singer ‘will one day get even more involved in politics.’ Her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, is sure of it!

“[Orlando Bloom‘s] convinced that Katy [Perry] will one day get even more involved with politics. He knows she’s a born leader,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Watching Katy over these pasts months support Hillary [Clinton] with so much passion and commitment has actually made him fall deeper in love with her. He is in complete awe of her and the magnificent woman that she is.” Aww! And so are we.

Could you imagine a world where Katy Perry is our ruler? Yes, PLEASE! We’d be all for that. But mainly, we just think it’s sweet that Orlando is willing to support Katy in whatever she chooses to do. He seems to really really love her!

As we previously told you, Katy was extremely devastated to learn Hillary lost the election. So much, in fact, that she blacked out her Twitter page. And since then, Orlando has been showering Katy with love and affection. “He’s been encouraging her to stay super positive and to keep her spirits up,” our source says. “He knows how devastated she is over Trump’s win, and is doing his best to be a pillar of strength for her and to keep showering her with love and affection.”

We think Katy would make an outstanding President, so we hope when 2020 rolls around, she considers running for office! She’d probably fill the White House with fireworks and bras that shoot out whip cream. How cool!

HollywoodLifers, should Katy Perry run for President one day? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.