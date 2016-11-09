Kanye West Already ‘Gearing Up’ To Take On Donald Trump In 2020 Presidential Election

REX/Shutterstock

President West? Despite Donald Trump just being elected the next president of the United States, Kanye West is already looking to his own epic presidential run in 2020 — and he thinks he can win, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY! We have the scoop, here.

“Kanye [West] is talking about the election and like most people, he’s shocked that Donald Trump won! That said, he’s definitely gearing up to run for president in 2020,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If Trump can get elected, scandal after scandal, than ‘Ye’s certain he can he can easily walk into the White House in four years, with Kim [Kardashian], North [West] and Saint [West] on his arm. While Kanye‘s shocked, he always knows that in America, anything is possible.”

Immediately after Donald shockingly became elected president on Nov. 9, the hashtag #Kanye2020 began trending on Twitter by fans/ One person hilariously wrote, “There’s only one man who can save us now #kanye2020 #electionnight.” Another fan of the “Stronger” rapper tweeted, “If we can make it through these next four years all will be saved by the messiah Yeezus Christ. #Kanye2020.” LOL!

If you recall, Kanye shocked EVERYONE at the 2015 MTV VMAs when he announced that he planned to run for president in 2020. Despite everyone thinking he was just joking, he’s continuously backed up his wish to run since then in numerous interviews. If you ask us, it’s totally possible that he will win even though he has no political experience — after all, just look at what happened in Donald’s case. One thing’s for sure — a 2020 race between Donald and Kanye would be crazy!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kanye West feeling confident he can be elected president in 2020? Do you think it will really happen? Let us know below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.