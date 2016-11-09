Why Hillary Clinton Wore Purple During Concession Speech: Significance Revealed

REX Shutterstock

Hillary Clinton’s purple Ralph Lauren ensemble for her concession speech was a deliberate choice, weighted in poignant significance. Find out the beautiful meaning behind her ensemble here.

Hillary Clinton was a vision in a grey Ralph Lauren suit with purple lapels and a matching purple blouse as she stepped out in NYC on Nov. 9 and delivered an emotional succession speech. All of Hillary’s Ralph Lauren outfits on the campaign trail were rooted in significance — after all, it wasn’t a mistake that she wore red, white and blue suits for the three debates and an ivory suit, (the color of suffragettes), to the Democratic National Convention. Her latest look was just as symbolic as she addressed the crowd in an eloquent speech. So, why did she select purple?

Red + Blue = Purple. It is the color you get when you combine red and blue, the colors of the Republican and the Democratic parties. It is a symbolic choice, especially as she delivered a message about the importance of coming together as one nation. “Our nation is more deeply divided than we thought,” she said as she spoke to the crowd. The bipartisan hue spoke volumes, as did her sleek look for the somber occasion. Her tailored outfit fit in perfectly with her message as her husband, Bill Clinton, stood behind his wife and supported her, all while wearing a matching purple tie.

Not only does purple represent the unity of the two parties coming together, but it’s also another color of the suffragette movement.

While on the campaign trail, Hillary has relied on custom-made Ralph Lauren outfits for each of her appearances, (her latest look included). We can deduce that the purple ensemble was a deliberate choice decided upon way before the election was over — and although she lost the election, her strong message of unity certainly resonated with voters.

