Ariana Grande In Tears After Hearing ‘Terrifying’ Donald Trump Victory News

We feel you, Ariana Grande. The ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer admitted she was in tears after Donald Trump was elected the next President of the United States on Nov. 8. Ariana, a passionate Hillary Clinton supporter, tweeted that the news of Donald Trump becoming the new Commander-in-Chief is absolutely ‘terrifying.’

Ariana was crying about the election even before Donald gained the 270 votes needed to win the presidential election. “Well this is utterly terrifying,” Ariana tweeted as Donald gained a steady lead against Hillary Clinton on election night. Ariana followed up with, “I am in tears.” Same, Ariana, same.

Ariana is devastated like many of the Hillary supporters around the country. Her home state of Florida, a critical battleground state, was a victory for Trump, giving him 29 key electoral votes.

Many celebrities tweeted their shock and disappointment after Donald became the President-elect. John Legend, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Mandy Moore, Keegan Allen and more were open about their disgust with the election results. These celebs, who campaigned hard for Hillary over the course of the campaign season, desperately wanted to see Hillary become the first female president. Before the election, many Hollywood stars said they would leave the country if Trump was elected. Their worst nightmare came true, unfortunately.

In his first tweet after winning the election, Donald tweeted: “Such a beautiful and important evening. The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again. We will all come together as never before.” President Obama congratulated Donald on his victory and personally invited him to the White House. In Donald’s victory speech, he commended Hillary for her hard work and dedicated to making American great. “Hillary has worked very long and very hard over a long period of time, and we owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country,” he said. “I mean that very sincerely.”

